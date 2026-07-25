Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Scammed and abandoned: Who will save Uasin Gishu parents in Finland education saga?

By Standard Team | Jul. 25, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
‎Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago, with county officials Meshack Rono and Joshua Lelei, follow proceedings at the Nakuru Law Courts as Senior Principal Magistrate Peter Ndege delivers a ruling in the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme case. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Uasin Gishu was yesterday a county full of heartbreak as victims of the Sh1.1 billion Finland and Canada overseas education saga expressed their disappointment just hours after suspects in the botched scheme were acquitted by a Nakuru court.

Parents and their children, who had dreamed of travelling abroad for their education, painted a picture of a governance failure that drove them into depression after losing millions of shillings in hard-earned savings raised through the sale of property.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Finland and Canada Saga Overseas Education Saga Jackson Mandago Uasin Gishu
.

Latest Stories

Why conviction of Sharon killers is a big win against femicide, impunity
Why conviction of Sharon killers is a big win against femicide, impunity
Opinion
By Kamotho Waiganjo
3 mins ago
Why the Congolese Seben is Africa's greatest cultural gift
Opinion
By Prof Egara Kabaji
14 mins ago
Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
Health & Science
By Eunice Omollo and David Odongo
28 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
By Eunice Omollo and David Odongo 28 mins ago
Ebola at State House? 14 staff quarantined as Ruto's Congo trip shelved
Western on standstill as rival politicians scramble for Mulembe cake
By Brian Kisanji 33 mins ago
Western on standstill as rival politicians scramble for Mulembe cake
Sifuna endorsed for presidency as Western leaders threaten to ditch ODM
By Benard Lusigi and Brian Kisanji 33 mins ago
Sifuna endorsed for presidency as Western leaders threaten to ditch ODM
Justice served: Sharon Otieno's family welcomes Obado conviction
By Brian Lagat 33 mins ago
Justice served: Sharon Otieno's family welcomes Obado conviction
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved