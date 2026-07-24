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From power to jail: How secret affair, pregnancy and murder plot led to Obado's conviction

By Nancy Gitonga | Jul. 24, 2026
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Former governor of Migori County Okoth Obado at the Milimani Law Courts on July 23, 2027. [David Gichuru, Standard]

After eight years of agony, pain and anguish, the family of 26-year-old Rongo University medical student Sharon Otieno now knows who killed their daughter.

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Okoth Obado Former Migori Governor Sharon Otieno Murder Conviction
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