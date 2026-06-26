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Appeals Court lifts order blocking govrt's sale of Safaricom stake to Vodacom

By Nancy Gitonga | Jun. 26, 2026

 

Parliament approved government plans to sell 15 per cent stake in Safaricom. [File, Standard]

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Safaricom Vodacom Safaricom-Vodacom Sale Deal Controversial Safaricom Sale Deal
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