Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Fearless, Trusted News
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

355 people arrested as Murkomen hails peaceful anniversary protests

By Esther Nyambura | Jun. 25, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Police in Nakuru City arrest some of the youths taking part in the June 25 anniversary demonstrations. [Kipsang Joseph, Standard]

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has hailed Thursday's demonstrations as an encouraging sign, saying the protests were largely peaceful and reflected growing political maturity in the country.

In a press briefing, Murkomen noted that no widespread incidents of looting, vandalism, skirmishes, or injuries had been reported.

According to the CS, business activity continued largely as usual in most towns across the country. Families, friends of victims of past protests and members of the public also held peaceful processions in Nairobi and Mombasa.

"This is not only commendable but also a testament to the maturity of our politics and governance," he said.

"Today is proof that when demonstrations are conducted in accordance with the provisions of our Constitution, peace and security are guaranteed. This is the political culture we should encourage and promote as a country," he added.

However, despite the relative calm, police arrested 355 people in connection with the demonstrations over various offences, including robbery, vandalism, road obstruction and attempted theft.

Nairobi County recorded the highest number of arrests at 161, followed by Kajiado with 123 and Kiambu with 36. Other arrests were reported in Murang'a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5) and Machakos (3). No arrests were reported in the North Eastern, Nyanza and Coast regions.

Business and transport activities were also disrupted, particularly in the morning, following security screening at major entry points into Nairobi's CBD.

According to Murkomen, security agencies had acted on intelligence reports indicating that individuals had allegedly been mobilised to disrupt peace in Nairobi, prompting heightened security screening on major highways leading into the city.

The measures resulted in heavy security presence and movement checks in parts of Nairobi and its surrounding areas as authorities sought to prevent potential breaches.

"We regret the inconveniences occasioned by these measures, and at the same time appreciate their effectiveness in securing the city and other parts of the country," he said.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902

Follow The Standard on Google News

Related Topics

June 25 Anniversary Protests June 25th Protest Gen Z Protests
.

Latest Stories

IEBC launches month-long voter registration drive across five electoral areas
IEBC launches month-long voter registration drive across five electoral areas
National
By Esther Nyambura
51 mins ago
22.7 million girls still at risk as Africa steps up war against FGM
National
By Ryan Kerubo
1 hr ago
June 25 anniversary protests: Photos that defined the day
National
By Mike Kihaki
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

IMF struck out of Kenya's Sh7 trillion 'Odious debt' case, granted immunity
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
IMF struck out of Kenya's Sh7 trillion 'Odious debt' case, granted immunity
Why court has dismissed petition on killing of 'witches' in Kisii and Kilifi
By Nancy Gitonga 6 hrs ago
Why court has dismissed petition on killing of 'witches' in Kisii and Kilifi
Why we mounted police roadblocks and barricades- IG Kanja
By Fred Kagonye 7 hrs ago
Why we mounted police roadblocks and barricades- IG Kanja
Man claims ignorance of wife's Sh19.6 million as Supreme Court blocks forfeiture
By Joackim Bwana 1 day ago
Man claims ignorance of wife's Sh19.6 million as Supreme Court blocks forfeiture
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved