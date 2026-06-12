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Of impunity and madness: How Nairobi roads descended from order to anarchy

By Mike Kihaki | Jun. 12, 2026

 

Nairobi City once prided itself for an orderly public transport system, complete with uniformed crews, designated bus stops, scheduled routes and a culture of courtesy. [Courtesy, Ma3route, X]

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