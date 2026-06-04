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EACC raid nets Sh65 million at Syokimau home of Nairobi County official

By David Njaaga | Jun. 4, 2026
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Bags of cash totalling Sh65.3 million seized by EACC detectives from the Syokimau residence and motor vehicle of Nairobi City County Chief Officer Patrick Analo on Thursday, June 4. [EACC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered Sh65.3 million from the home of Nairobi Chief Officer for Urban Planning, Patrick Analo, following a raid on his Syokimau residence.

Detectives carried out the search on Thursday, June 4 as part of investigations into alleged corruption and economic crimes within Nairobi County, seizing Sh51.3 million in cash and USD113,000, about Sh14 million.

The money was found at the residence and in the boot of Analo’s vehicle.

Investigators also recovered title deeds, motor vehicle logbooks, laptops, land and vehicle sale agreements, Nairobi City County development approval plans, mobile phones, iPads and other documents.

The Anti-Corruption agency said it is probing allegations of conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and possession of unexplained assets.

It alleges that Analo received large cash sums and M-Pesa deposits and had accumulated wealth disproportionate to his known legitimate income.

Analo has previously come under scrutiny over the collapse of a 16-storey building along Muhoho Avenue in South C on January 1, 2026, which left at least four people dead.

He was accused of allowing additional floors to be added despite safety concerns, with investigations linking him to approvals that allegedly ignored earlier enforcement notices.

A petition was later filed at the High Court seeking his suspension, accusing him of allowing construction to proceed without mandatory county approvals.

“Upon conclusion of the investigations, the findings will inform appropriate action, including prosecution and recovery of unexplained wealth and proceeds of corruption,” said EACC Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud.

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