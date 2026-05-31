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Linda Mwananchi leaders court Kalonzo in Machakos tour

By Erastus Mulwa | May. 31, 2026

Linda Mwananchi leaders address a rally in Machakos town on May 31, 2026. [John Muia, Standard] 

The Linda Mwananchi faction of ODM party on Sunday sent the clearest signal of the possibility of a strategic alliance with the United Opposition team ahead of next year’s General Election.

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Related Topics

Linda Mwananchi Machakos Tour Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna United Opposition
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