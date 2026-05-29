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No: Court blocks Kenya-US Ebola quarantine centre deal

By Kamau Muthoni | May. 29, 2026

Health workers disinfect an area after a suspected Ebola death in eastern DR Congo on May 25, 2026. [AFP]

Wait! Not that fast with the United States of America Ebola quarantine facility deal, the High Court has ruled.

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