Jackson Kihara accuses Rigathi Gachagua of plot to seize family estate

Nephew to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Jackson kihara Gachagua in the dock , who was jailed for 20 years at the Milimani law court on May 21, 2026 after he appeared to appeal his jail term before Justice Alexander Muteti.The ruling will be delivered on June 17, 2026 [David Gichuru,Standard]





A son of the late Nderitu Gachagua has accused his uncle, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, of allegedly framing him in a robbery with violence case in a bid to take over a multi-million-shilling family estate.

Jackson Kihara, who is serving a 20-year jail term for robbery with violence, made the allegations before High Court Judge Alexander Muteti while seeking a review of his sentence.