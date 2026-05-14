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"My husband was pushed to his death by top State House official": Dr Obwaka's widow says

By Jacinta Mutura | May. 14, 2026
Dr Job Obwaka's widow, Everrose Chemtai during his memorial service at CITAM Valley Road, Nairobi on May 13,2026. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

The family of the late Dr Job Obwaka, a former director at the Nairobi Hospital, has put the blame on a senior State House official for his tribulations.

His wife, Everrose Chemutai, has revealed that the doctor confided in her several times because his life was in danger over the Nairobi Hospital control saga.

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