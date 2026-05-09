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NPS defends dismissal of 18 pregnant police recruits amid backlash. [File, Standard]

The National Police Service (NPS) has defended the dismissal of 18 female recruits at the National Police College, Kiganjo, who tested positive for pregnancy.

In a statement, NPS said the decision was based on medical fitness requirements and not disciplinary action, amid public criticism and allegations of fraternisation.

According to NPS, no recruit conceived while in training, dismissing allegations linking the pregnancies to misconduct within the college.

“The National Police Service (NPS) has noted with concern the misleading narratives circulating on social media and among sections of the public regarding the recent discontinuation of several female recruits at the National Police College, Main Campus, Kiganjo."

"For the avoidance of doubt, the College upholds the highest standards of discipline, security, and supervision. There is no unsupervised mingling or private interaction between recruits. Any suggestion of a lapse in this regard is not only false but also an insult to the integrity of our training protocols,” the statement read.

NPS noted that the affected recruits were found to be pregnant upon reporting for training and were discontinued within the first month in line with recruitment regulations.

They underwent medical screening upon arrival, including pregnancy tests, followed by confirmatory checks at a designated government medical facility in Nyeri for those who test positive.

The candidates tested positive on both occasions and were discontinued, as the training environment requires strict medical fitness.

“This programme includes demanding drills, obstacle courses, and firearms training, conditions that pose serious risks to both a pregnant recruit and her unborn child,” NPS said, adding that discontinuation in such cases is a standard administrative procedure, not a punishment or disciplinary action.

“Discontinuation on medical grounds is neither a punishment nor a dismissal for misconduct. It is a standard administrative procedure intended to safeguard the health of both mother and child,” the Service said.

The 18 dismissals were confirmed during a Basic Recruit Training Course progress assessment by Commandant Gideon Munga Nyale.

The move has attracted criticism, with many calling for a more humane approach.