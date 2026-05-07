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'Insensitive': Gender CS sparks backlash with anniversary post amid femicide crisis

By Esther Nyambura | May. 7, 2026
Gender, Culture, and Arts Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo. [File, Standard]

Gender, Culture, and Arts Cabinet Secretary Hannah Cheptumo is a woman under siege. 

Cheptumo is facing growing backlash after celebrating her one year in office with a statement on X, highlighting the ministry’s achievements.

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Gender CS Hannah Cheptumo Femicide Cases in Kenya GBV Cases
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