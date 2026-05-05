Ruto allies start process to halt Uhuru's pension and other perks

President William Ruto’s ally, Samson Cherarkey, has started a process to review the perks of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.
On Sunday, the Nandi senator threatened that the former Head of State’s retirement benefits would be withdrawn for his continued involvement in active politics and his attacks on President Ruto's government.
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