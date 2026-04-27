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ODM leaders demand equal power-sharing deal with UDA in 2027 talks

By Nehemiah Okwembah | Apr. 27, 2026

ODM leaders during the ODM Youth Convention 2026 at Jamhuri Grounds in Nairobi, on April 20, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

ODM leaders have insisted that their union with UDA will only be tenable if they share power equally in 2027. 

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