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CHAN rip-off: Sh42m paid to ghost broker

By David Odongo | Apr. 23, 2026
Football Kenya Federation president Hussein Mohammed. [File, Standard]

It is a question that strikes at the heart of Kenya’s credibility as a continental football host: Was the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN), co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, staged without valid insurance cover?

That is the explosive allegation now before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), supported by bank documents, a damning letter from the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA), and a procurement trail pointing to a transaction under Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed, in which brokerage fees worth $328,735 (Sh42.4 million) were wired to a company with no licence to operate.

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Related Topics

CHAN 2024 Tournament CHAN Scandal CHAN Insurance Scam FKF President Hussein Mohammed
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