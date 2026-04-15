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Fuel shock as prices soar at the pump

By Macharia Kamau | Apr. 15, 2026

Fuel attendant at Rubis Petrol Station along Mombasa Road fuels a car, April 8, 2026. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The cost of diesel will rise by Sh40 a litre beginning this morning, while super petrol will increase by Sh28.69 per litre, as the US war on Iran has its most direct impact on Kenyans yet.

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Related Topics

Fuel Price Increase Global Oil Crisis US Iran Conflict Petrol Diesel Cost
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