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Making of a scandal: How a teacher's welfare scheme became a family payroll empire

By David Odongo | Apr. 13, 2026

Kewota CEO Benta Oswago Opande at a past event. [File Courtesy]

It was supposed to be a lifeline for Kenya’s women teachers—a welfare organisation and vehicle for empowerment.

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Kewota Scandal Kenya Teachers Welfare Benta Oswago Opande Corruption Allegations
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