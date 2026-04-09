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Paralysis as fuel shortage begins to bite

By Standard Team | Apr. 9, 2026

Bodaboda riders queue at Rubis petrol station in Kachok, Kisumu, as the country continues to face a fuel shortage.

A looming fuel crisis is beginning to choke the country, with dealers and motorists warning that petrol shortages could paralyse the city within days if urgent action is not taken.

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