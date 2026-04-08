Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

From dramatic arrests, weak cases, delays and quiet withdrawals: Inside revolving petrol saga

By David Odongo | Apr. 8, 2026
EPRA boss Daniel Kiptoo, KPC MD Joe Sang and Energy PS Liban Mohamed who who were arrested over the alleged importation of substandard fuel. [File, Standard]

It has become a familiar ritual: The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) stage late-night arrests, parade suspects before cameras and promise swift justice.

The dramatic apprehension of Joe Sang at the Karen Blixen coffee garden, alongside the high-profile detentions of Daniel Kiptoo and Mohamed Liban, were textbook examples of flashy, front-page spectacles designed to convince a tired public that accountability is finally coming.

Premium Article

Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.

Fact-first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading  →
What you get
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimised reading
  • Weekly newsletters & digests
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payments Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Substandard Fuel Scam President William Ruto Fuel Oil Scandal Sh4.8 billion Fuel Scandal
.

Latest Stories

StanChart launches China, Kenya corridor to boost SME growth, cross-border trade
StanChart launches China, Kenya corridor to boost SME growth, cross-border trade
Enterprise
By Nanjinia Wamuswa
27 mins ago
DCI wants lawyer out of Sh600m Diani land scam case
Crime and Justice
By Patrick Beja
27 mins ago
Inside State's plan to auction Kenya's generational mineral wealth
Enterprise
By Brian Ngugi
27 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

From dramatic arrests, weak cases, delays and quiet withdrawals: Inside revolving petrol saga
By David Odongo 27 mins ago
From dramatic arrests, weak cases, delays and quiet withdrawals: Inside revolving petrol saga
Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear goes missing
By Joackim Bwana 27 mins ago
Sh1.9 billion for army combat gear goes missing
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
By Graham Kajilwa and Antony Gitonga 27 mins ago
Wandayi rejects costly fuel cargo as shortages bite
SIM swap scammers' turn sleepy village into criminals haven
By Stanley Ongwae 27 mins ago
SIM swap scammers' turn sleepy village into criminals haven
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved