How unmoved Wandayi forced Kenya into a costly deal with Gulf Energy

A Gulf Energy outlet. [File, Standard]

In the final days of March, Kenya stood on the brink of a fuel crisis that would have shut down the economy. This crisis was caused by the incompetence of Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, whose failure to monitor Gulf Energy’s contractual obligations and lack of proactive contingency planning left the country exposed to a catastrophic supply shortfall.

As the country prepared for the Easter holidays, with demand for petrol surging by 20 per cent, the national stocks were so dangerously low that the government projected a complete stock-out by April 2.