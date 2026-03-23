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Abducted?: Former Minister Tuju goes missing as family seeks urgent answers on whereabouts

By Edwin Nyarangi | Mar. 23, 2026

Paul Nyamodi, Tuju’s lawyer, addresses press at Entim Sidai Hotel in Karen, Nairobi, flanked by PLO Lumumba and family friends. March 22, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Former Cabinet Minister Raphael Tuju has been missing since Saturday evening when he was last seen leaving his Karen home for a radio interview.

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