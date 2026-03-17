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Luo Professionals WhatsApp admins in trouble over missing funeral funds

By Joackim Bwana | Mar. 17, 2026

Luo Professionals WhatsApp group officials accused of withholding funeral funds in Mombasa. [File Courtesy]

Several top officials of a WhatsApp group have been sued for irregularly withholding part of the group’s funeral funds meant for bereaved members.

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