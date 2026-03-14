Why fuel prices have remained unchanged despite attacks on Iran

Pump prices will remain unchanged for the next one month even as Kenyans anticipate the ripple effects of the US-Israel attacks on Iran to reflect on fuel costs during the next review.

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