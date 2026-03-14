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Corridors of deals: How fraudsters exploit state offices in multi-billion scams

By David Odongo | Mar. 14, 2026

A section of the office of the president at Harambee House. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

It is not the first time Kenya’s major security installation, which houses key government offices, is in the news for all the wrong reasons.

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