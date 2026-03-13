×
The Standard

New jungle law: How government is using gangsters to settle high-stakes disputes

By Hudson Gumbihi | Mar. 13, 2026
Former PS Irungu Nyakera addresses journalists after goons attacked his Fairways Hotel in Kisumu, on March 11, 2026. [Clinton Ambujo, Standard] 

The country is slowly sliding into anarchy as the rule of law is relegated to the background, with former Cabinet Secretary Raphael Tuju and former Principal Secretary Irungu Nyakera becoming the latest high-profile victims of goon attacks.

From being sponsored to disrupt political rallies, the goons are now on standby for settling business disputes, as witnessed at the properties of Tuju and Nyakera on Wednesday, begging the question: Who is the force behind these hoodlums?

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

.

Digger Classified

The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC.