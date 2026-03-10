×
Ong'ondo Were murder: Police probe link between hitmen and bodyguard

By Lenox Sengre | Mar. 10, 2026
The late Kasipul MP Charles Ong'ondo Were. [File, Standard]

It is almost a year since the country was confronted with one of the most daring and chilling assassinations in recent memory —the cold-blooded killing of former Kasipul MP Charles Ong’ondo Were at Nairobi’s Valley Road roundabout. 

Now, The Standard has obtained exclusive CCTV footage that could, for the first time, offer the clearest glimpse yet into what unfolded in the moments leading to the brazen attack on April 30, 2025,  a plot that investigators say may reach deep into the slain MP’s inner circle. 

.

