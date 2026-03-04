×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Police, prisons and NYS officers to get pay increment in July

By Esther Nyambura | Mar. 4, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Interior PS Raymond Omollo during the launch of public benefit organization (PBO) regulations 2025 in Nairobi on June 5, 2025.[Collins Oduor, Standard]

The final phase of salary increment for officers in the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and the National Youth Service (NYS) will be implemented in July 2026, the Interior Ministry has announced.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 4, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the pay review marks the completion of a multi-year reform programme aimed at improving welfare, professionalism and service delivery across the three institutions.

“The last phase of the salary review for officers in the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons Service and National Youth Service will be effected in July 2026,” said Omollo.

Under the new structure, a police constable in the lowest cadre will earn up to Sh57,700, up from Sh38,975, a 48 per cent increase. Constables graduating from police training colleges will earn a starting salary of Sh29,296.

NYS officers in the lowest cadre will earn a minimum of Sh26,222 and a maximum of Sh37,912 under the revised pay structure.

According to Omollo, the salary adjustments are part of a broader four-pillar transformation framework focusing on institutional capacity development, operational preparedness, oversight and accountability, and human resource management.

“This is the highest cumulative pay increase for officers over three consecutive years since independence,” he said, noting that lower-ranking officers are the main beneficiaries of the reforms.

The salary increment took effect on July 1, 2024, in phases and is part of reforms to strengthen accountability and improve the welfare and working conditions of officers across the security sector.

According to Omollo, more than 50 per cent of the planned reform actions across the three services have now been implemented, with the National Police Service leading at 57.2 per cent overall implementation.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Salary Increment Police Salaries Police Salaries Increment
.

Latest Stories

Of chopper accidents and incompetence of public servants
Of chopper accidents and incompetence of public servants
Opinion
By Wafula Buke
13 mins ago
Professor Hamo regrets cheating, says infidelity cost him money, career and peace
Entertainment
By Jael Wakesho
34 mins ago
Hillary Clinton threatens to walk out of hearing after photo leaked during Epstein probe
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
43 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Of chopper accidents and incompetence of public servants
By Wafula Buke 13 mins ago
Of chopper accidents and incompetence of public servants
Court quashes approval to set up golf range, restaurant in Ngong Road Forest
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Court quashes approval to set up golf range, restaurant in Ngong Road Forest
'Mr lies': CS Mbadi admits he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
'Mr lies': CS Mbadi admits he misled MPs over Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund
If you are a taxpayer in Western Kenya, here is why KRA is coming for you
By Olivia Odhiambo 5 hrs ago
If you are a taxpayer in Western Kenya, here is why KRA is coming for you
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved