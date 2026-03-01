Leaders mourn Ngeno as a selfless legislator, committed servant of the people

Audio By Vocalize

Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno addresses residents in Nandi County on February 28, 2026. [Courtesy]

Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika joined leaders who mourned Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ngeno, who died in a helicopter crash on Saturday in Nandi County.

Kihika eulogised Ngeno as a people-focused leader, a relentless justice fighter, truthful in conviction, and a fearless defender of constituents.

In a condolence message posted on her Facebook page, the governor said Kenya has lost an impeccable and fearless leader whose voice resonated strongly with ordinary citizens.

“During his time in Parliament, he stood firm on matters that touched the ordinary mwananchi, never wavering even when it was difficult. He was truly an asset, offering clarity, courage and unwavering loyalty,” she noted.

Kihika further said that Ng’eno offered clarity, courage and loyalty in legislative debates, often speaking with conviction on matters concerning livelihoods and equity.

She described the late MP as a trusted friend and neighbour, citing shared aspirations for social and economic progress between Nakuru and Narok counties.

“As neighbours bound by geography and shared hopes, we will terribly miss him and his steadfast support,” she said.

Kihika urged Emurua Dikirr constituents to remain strong and united during this difficult period, saying the nation stands with them as it mourns a seasoned legislator whose service and voice will be deeply missed.

The wreckage of the helicopter that crashed at Chepkieb Primary School field in Nandi North forest area, Mosop sub-county, on February 28, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, described Ngeno as a selfless legislator and a committed servant of the people who exemplified rare dedication, integrity, and unwavering commitment to public service.

“Ng’eno’s re-election by the electorate on three successive occasions stands as proof of his quality leadership and strong connection with the people he represented,” he said.

The Governor noted that the late MP’s devotion to the welfare of his constituents was evident not only in policy and parliamentary debate but also in his personal engagement with the everyday struggles and aspirations of his community.

His passing alongside the other passengers in the ill-fated helicopter is not only a great loss to their families but also to the nation at large. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families, friends, constituents, and all who had the privilege of interacting with them,” Prof Nyong’o said.

Kisume Woman Representative Ruth Odinga eulogied Ngeno as a progressive and dependable leader who believed firmly in servant leadership.

“Ng’eno remained focused on uplifting his people, and his humility set him apart as a true representative of the grassroots,” she said, adding that his sudden passing was deeply painful to the nation. She prayed for strength for his family and constituents. Emurua Dikirr constituents at the home of the late MP Johana Ngeno in Mokondo village on March 1, 2026. [Peter Kipkemoi, Standard]

Migori Governor Ochilo Ayacko described the late MP as courageous and visionary leader who distinguished himself as a fearless advocate for his constituents.

“His contribution to national discourse will not be forgotten,” Governor Ayacko said adding that leaders share in the grief of the family and the people of Emurua Dikirr and pray that they find comfort during this difficult period.

Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga said the tragedy was a huge blow to the country.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru mourned the tragic loss of Ngeno and five Kenyans in the helicopter crash.

“This devastating incident has robbed Emurua Dikirr and the entire country of a courageous and committed leader who served with passion and integrity,” she posted on her social media pages.

“To the families, friends, and constituents affected by this tragedy, please accept my deepest sympathies. May you find strength in unity, comfort in cherished memories, and peace in knowing that we stand with you during this difficult time,” she added.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot termed the loss of Ngeno as a heartbreaking blow.

“He was a true son of the soil who gave his all for his constituents and the country at large. This is a loss that will take time to fully comprehend,” he said.

Cheruiyot extended condolences to Ngeno’s young family as well as the kin of the five other victims who perished in the crash.

Belgut MP Nelson Koech reflected on the fragility of life.

“It has been one of those long nights. Six months ago, you graced my marathon in Belgut, Kipsulu, and the larger Kalenjin community is yet to come to terms with the loss,” he said.

Koech said that the Kalenjin MPs’ Caucus would feel the void left by the late Ngeno, paying tribute to his fervent advocacy for the music industry.

“His absence will be deeply felt among artists and cultural stakeholders he strongly supported,” he said.

Kipkelion East MP Joseph Cherorot said the loss of the MP was indescribable.

“Rest in peace, our friend and colleague. We lack words for this tragic loss. Your leadership, dedication and service to the people will always be remembered. You will be greatly missed,” he said.

Kericho Woman Representative Beatrice Kemei described the chopper incident as a dark moment for the nation and has led to the loss of a courageous voice and staunch defender of heritage.

“We have lost a great leader, a strong supporter of Kalenjin artists and a man whose humour brought joy to many. The tragic chopper incident that claimed the life of Ngeno and his team is truly incomprehensible,” Kemei said.

She offered heartfelt condolences to Ngeno’s family, the people of Emurua Dikirr constituency, friends, and the families of the other victims.

Reports by Nikko Tanui, Daniel Chege, Peter Kipkemoi and Kiprono Kurgat