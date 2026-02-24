National Assembly approves Ida Odinga as Kenya's UNEP envoy

Audio By Vocalize

Ida Odinga when she appeared before the National Assembly for vetting. [Elvis Ogina]

The National Assembly’s Departmental Committee on Defence, Intelligence and Foreign Relations has approved the nomination of Ida Odinga as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

The committee’s report will now be tabled before the House for debate during an open plenary sitting scheduled for Wednesday, where Members of Parliament are expected to take a final vote on the nomination.

If endorsed by the plenary, Ida will formally assume the diplomatic role of representing Kenya at the UN environment body headquartered in Nairobi.

During her vetting before the committee, Ida Odinga disclosed a personal net worth of approximately Sh500 million.

She clarified that her declared wealth was distinct from broader family assets, noting that some properties are held within the wider Oginga family.

“There are things that belong to me and those that belong to the Oginga family for whom I also have interest, but mine is about Sh500 million,” she told the committee, without detailing the sources of the wealth.

During the vetting, Ida pledged to champion Kenya’s and Africa’s interests at the global environmental body.