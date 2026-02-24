Sifuna hints at 2027 presidential run, warns teargas will not silence him

Audio By Vocalize

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna addresses the Press in Nairobi following his removal as ODM secratry general on February 12, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has left the door open to a presidential bid, urging youths to register as voters ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking on Nation FM, Sifuna said he would answer the call to run for president if it came but stressed that Kenyans must first ensure high voter turnout to remove President William Ruto from office.

"Please don't ask me how many kilometres of road I am going to do, can I just guarantee you that I will not kill your children, can I just offer that guarantee," said Sifuna on Tuesday.

The senator, who faces an attempt by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) officials to oust him as secretary general, a move halted by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal, used the interview to rally support around the "Mimi Ndio Sifuna" movement, urging Kenyans not to make it about him personally.

"All of us who are saying Ruto must go must be available to go him," said Sifuna, adding that a united front was the only path to electoral success in 2027.

He warned that Kenya does not have a voter registration problem but a turnout problem, saying people do not show up on election day.

Sifuna accused a local airline of leaking his team's travel plans to state operatives in the interior ministry, whom he said mobilised people to disrupt a rally in Kakamega last week.

"In the morning, we were sneaking into the airport like we are thieves or like we have done something wrong. We are fugitives in a country that is supposed to be free," said the Nairobi senator.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen had suggested Sifuna stage-managed the lobbing of teargas canisters at his own meetings.

Sifuna dismissed the claim, saying the devices carry serial numbers traceable to specific police stations and officers.

"I wish that IPOA was empowered enough to be able to do some of these investigations, it is possible to get those fragments of the teargas canisters and be able to trace which police officer and which police station those things came from," said Sifuna, referring to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority.

He warned that state disruptions would not stop the movement.

"I want to warn the state that it is going to take more than teargas now to stop the voice and the movement of the people, they have to try something else," noted Sifuna.

He also criticised a deal between the national government and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, in which the county ceded some functions to Kenya Kwanza, saying it violated the constitution.

Sifuna said what Kenyans want most is not roads but freedom and the rule of law.