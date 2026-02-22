×
Uhuru declines planned youth visit to his Gatundu home

By Mate Tongola | Feb. 22, 2026
Former President Uhuru Kenyatta at a past event. [Uhuru, Facebook]

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has declined to host a group of youths who had planned to visit him at his Ichaweri home in Gatundu, stating that he is currently not in a position to host them.

In a statement issued by Secretary of Communication Kanze Dena Mararo, the former Head of State expressed deep respect for the energy, ideas, and patriotism of Kenya’s youth, noting that intergenerational dialogue is vital in shaping the country’s future.

"However, we wish to clarify that President Kenyatta is currently not in a position to host the said group. We encourage organizers of such initiatives to formally communicate with the Office in advance so that arrangements can be made," the statement read in part.

While reiterating his openness to constructive engagement, Kenyatta’s office maintained that he remains willing to meet and exchange views in a dignified manner that promotes unity and mutual respect, emphasising that national cohesion should be anchored on dialogue rather than disruption.

The statement comes hours after the Jubilee party dismissed claims that it had planned the Gen-Z event at Uhuru's home.

In its official statement, Jubilee flagged the reports as misleading and did not represent the position of the former president.

