Homicide detectives carrying bodies of cult victims in Shakahola Forest ,Kilifi County. [File, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Shakahola Deaths
Deadly Cult
Shakahola Murder Probe
Shakahola Massacre
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Shakahola massacre: Makenzi's right-hand man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges
'Umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua', MPs amused by Mama Ida's purple CV booklet
How hunger and sexual exploitation drive street children to drugs, death traps
Absentee governors: Why North Eastern county chiefs are facing public wrath
Governors run counties remotely as residents thirst for services
How police foiled terror plot targeting Nairobi
.
Popular this week
Police foil terror plot targeting Nairobi during Ramadan
Devolution or desertion? North Eastern leaders face locals wrath
'Umetuuzia uoga na tukanunua', MPs amused by Mama Ida's purple CV booklet
Kanjama wins LSK election to succeed Faith Odhiambo
'Witchcraft' keeps Tana River governor away from his office
.
Latest Stories
Faith Kipyegon opens new chapter with statement 10km Debut
Sports
By
Stephen Rutto
53 mins ago
Nasri Babu: A rogue producer nearly killed my music career but 'Kasongo' took me to new heights
Entertainment
By
Silas Nyamweya
1 hr ago
Shakahola massacre: Makenzi's right-hand man pleads guilty to manslaughter charges
Crime and Justice
By
Joackim Bwana
1 hr ago
Corazon Kwamboka eyes Nairobi Women Representative feat for 2027 elections
Entertainment
By
Geoffrey Korio
1 hr ago
Homicide detectives carrying bodies of cult victims in Shakahola Forest ,Kilifi County. [File, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you