Absentee governors: Why North Eastern county chiefs are facing public wrath

Council of Governors Chairman and Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdulahi addresses a press briefing in Kilifi County on February 9, 2026. [Nehemiah Okwembah, Standard]
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has ignited public discourse on the underdevelopment of the North Eastern region, dividing the political class as residents, professionals and intellectuals from the region weighed in.
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you