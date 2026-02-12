×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Government launches fertiliser drive as 3.3 million face hunger

By David Njaaga | Feb. 12, 2026
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Stacks of maize at the Eldoret National Cereals and Produce Board depot. [File, Standard]

The Government has flagged off the 2026 Long Rains National Fertiliser Subsidy Programme, aiming to support farmers during the planting season as drought pushes millions into acute food insecurity.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture Dr. Paul Kiprono Rono said the fertiliser will be transported to National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) depots using the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) to ensure timely distribution.

Farmers will collect inputs from depots across the country, including Thika, Sagana, Karatina, Kiganjo, Nanyuki, Naivasha, Nakuru, Elburgon, Kipkelion, Butere, Kipkarren River, Yala, Turbo, Webuye, Bungoma, and Malaba.

Intermodal links between the SGR and the Metre Gauge Railway at facilities such as Mai Mahiu Station and the Naivasha Inland Container Depot will ease movement and storage.

The move comes as the Government warns that current food relief stocks will last only two to three weeks.

Mandera, Wajir, Kwale, and Kilifi counties remain in the Alarm phase, while 12 others are in the Alert phase, most showing worsening trends.

Acute malnutrition now affects more than 810,000 children and 104,000 pregnant and lactating women.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who chaired a high-level Cabinet meeting in Nairobi, said the State has mobilised resources to support affected communities.

“Many counties need food for the people and livestock feed. We are tirelessly working on effective last-mile delivery of food so it does not take long to reach the people. We are also trucking water to the people and livestock,” he noted.

The Cabinet authorised Sh4.1 billion on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, to scale up drought relief, supplementing allocations made in December 2025 and January 2026. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Kenya Food Security Acute malnutrition Kenya Famine Warning Fertiliser Drive
.

Latest Stories

Angola proposes new DR Congo ceasefire
Angola proposes new DR Congo ceasefire
Africa
By AFP
17 mins ago
Trump ends immigration crackdown in Minnesota
World
By AFP
27 mins ago
Death toll in Madagascar cyclone rises to 38, 12,000 displaced
Africa
By AFP
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Kasipul MP was trailed, shot by killers
By Emmanuel Kipchumba and Lenox Sengre 8 hrs ago
How Kasipul MP was trailed, shot by killers
Mombasa WhatsApp group leadership dispute ends up in High Court
By Joackim Bwana 2 days ago
Mombasa WhatsApp group leadership dispute ends up in High Court
Season of baits: Inside Ruto tokenism plot targeting payslip holders
By Graham Kajilwa 3 days ago
Season of baits: Inside Ruto tokenism plot targeting payslip holders
How fight over Gatoto primary threatens education for vulnerable children
By Juliet Omelo 4 days ago
How fight over Gatoto primary threatens education for vulnerable children
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved