Retired Chief of Defence Forces General Julius Karangi onboard ceremonial land rover after handing over to General Samson Mwathethe at the defence headquaters taken onMay 4, 2015. [File, Standard]
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Fact‑first reporting that puts you at the heart of the newsroom. Subscribe for full access.
Continue Reading
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard
channel
on WhatsApp
Related Topics
Retired Gen Julius Karangi
Julius Karangi Military Life
Julius Karangi Crambling Empire
Julius Karangi Illness
Share this article
.
Trending Now
Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase
From illness to unpaid bills and court case: Inside Gen Karangi's crumbling empire
How taxpayers lost billions funding schools that were closed years ago
Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
Using tax for short-term political gains a serious threat to growth
Turkish billionaire in the soup for slapping Wajir governor
.
Popular this week
From illness to unpaid bills and court case: How Gen Julius Karangi's empire began to crumble
Mbadi now admits Sh5 trillion infrastructure fund is privately owned
Beaten and Left for dead: Love and rage behind murder of Umoja gym trainer
Turkish billionaire in hot soup for slapping Wajir governor
Ruto names ex-Fafi MP Bare, redeploys Warui in new envoy shake-up
.
Latest Stories
Epstein saga shows how power, money fuel sexual exploitation
Kamotho Waiganjo
By
Kamotho Waiganjo
5 mins ago
Traditional foods back in focus as experts push for healthier meal
Smart Harvest
By
Nanjinia Wamuswa
11 mins ago
Stay safe as the weather heats up and health risks increase
Health
By
Dr Alfred Murage
13 mins ago
Trouble at Communications Authority over recruitment of fund's director
National
By
Special Correspondent
17 mins ago
Retired Chief of Defence Forces General Julius Karangi onboard ceremonial land rover after handing over to General Samson Mwathethe at the defence headquaters taken onMay 4, 2015. [File, Standard]
Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special
offers!
Pick your favourite topics below for a tailor made homepage just for you