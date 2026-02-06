×
Gas cylinder depot explodes in Donholm

By Stafford Ondego | Feb. 6, 2026

Residents of Donholm estate in Nairobi woke up to loud noise early Friday morning after a gas station next to a popular eatery exploded, sending shockwaves across the neighbourhood.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple loud blasts followed by a raging fire that lit up the sky. The blaze is suspected to have started inside the hotel before spreading to the adjacent gas station.

Flying gas cylinders and debris shattered windows of the nearby buildings, damaged vehicles, and left terrified families running out of their homes for dear lives.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene to contain the inferno and assess the number of casualties, though the full extent of injuries and damage is not clear yet.

Residents described the incident as one of the most frightening in recent times, with many calling for stricter safety checks on eateries and fuel stations operating side by side.

