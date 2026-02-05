×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya’s Boldest Voice
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Moses Ledama Sunkuli appointed new IEBC acting CEO

By Fred Kagonye | Feb. 5, 2026
The IEBC acting chief executive officer Moses Sunkuli. [IEBC]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has appointed its director of electoral operations, Moses Ledama Sunkuli, as acting Chief Executive Officer for six months.

Sunkuli will hold the position for six months before a substantive CEO is recruited.

“Sunkuli will serve in an acting capacity for a period of six months or until the recruitment and appointment of a substantive chief executive officer is finalised,” IEBC chairperson Erastus Ethekon announced.

According to the Commission, Sunkuli brings extensive experience and institutional knowledge to the role.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Ethekon added that the IEBC would fast-track the recruitment of a substantive CEO and commission secretary to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of services.

Sunkuli’s appointment comes two days after the departure of Hussein Marjan, who left the commission by mutual agreement.

How an IEBC CEO is recruited

Under the IEBC Act, the chief executive officer is recruited through an open, transparent, and competitive process.

A candidate must be a Kenyan citizen, hold a degree from a recognised university, and have at least five years’ proven experience at a management level.

Applicants are also required to have experience in electoral matters, management, finance, governance, public administration, law, or political science, and must meet the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.

The successful candidate is appointed for a four-year term and is eligible for reappointment for one additional term.

The law provides that a CEO may be removed from office only on grounds of physical or mental incapacity, gross misconduct, bankruptcy, or incompetence.

Before removal, the officer must be informed in writing of the reasons and given an opportunity to respond, either in person or through an advocate.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

IEBC CEO Erastus Ethekon Moses Sunkuli Marjan Hussein Marjan
.

Latest Stories

Man jailed 20 years for murder freed after appeal
Man jailed 20 years for murder freed after appeal
Courts
By Yvonne Chepkwony
24 mins ago
Ex-Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama's son dies
National
By Mike Kihaki
33 mins ago
Bill Gates denies sexual claims linked to Epstein files, regrets meeting him
Diaspora
By Molly Chebet
36 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Equity Bank's James Mwangi loses fight to retain Sh1b Muthaiga land
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Equity Bank's James Mwangi loses fight to retain Sh1b Muthaiga land
Laikipia county launches boda boda ambulances
By James Munyeki 1 hr ago
Laikipia county launches boda boda ambulances
Businessman Pius Mbugua wanted over Sh4 million legal fees debt
By Nancy Gitonga 2 hrs ago
Businessman Pius Mbugua wanted over Sh4 million legal fees debt
Nyoro dances to the bank as KPLC declares over Sh500 million dividends
By Brian Ngugi 3 hrs ago
Nyoro dances to the bank as KPLC declares over Sh500 million dividends
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved