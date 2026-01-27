×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Smart Minds Choose Us
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
The Standard

Court sets hearing dates for Ojwang' murder trial

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 27, 2026
Central Police Station OCS Samson Talaam (left), James Mukhwana (second left) and others suspects linked to the killing of blogger Albert Ojwang, before Kibera Law Court on June 23, 2025. [Collins Kweyu,Standard]

The High Court has set aside five days for marathon hearings in the murder trial of former Nairobi Central Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Samson Taalam and five co-accused over the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang.

Justice Diana Kavedza scheduled the hearing for March 17, 23, 24, 30 and 31, 2026, directing all parties to fully comply with pre-trial directions to ensure an expedited process. “All parties must comply fully with case management directions to avoid unnecessary delays,” Justice Kavedza ordered.

The judge underscored the public interest nature of the case and the urgency of its determination during a pretrial conference at which parties confirmed receipt of key evidence.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Justice Kavedza directed the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to supply some defence teams with outstanding witness statements by close of business Tuesday.

She also ordered that the original CCTV footage from Central Police Station, which the prosecution intends to rely on, be supplied to Taalam and Police Constable James Mukhwana by January 29, 2026.

This followed revelations that the two officers had not yet submitted their flash disks to IPOA to facilitate transfer of the footage. Owuor, appearing for the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), told the court that IPOA had not supplied LSK with the evidence and sought two days to submit its hard disk to IPOA.

The prosecution said it plans to call 28 witnesses to establish the accused persons’ involvement in the death of Ojwang.

Justice Kavedza directed that redacted statements of protected witnesses be supplied to all defence teams via email, noting that the protected witnesses will testify during the first two days of the hearing.

Defence lawyer Stanley Kang’ahi, representing Chief Inspector Taalam, was directed to prepare thoroughly for cross-examination.

The six accused face murder charges over the death of 31-year-old Ojwang on June 8, 2025, while in custody at Central Police Station.

Police initially claimed he sustained self-inflicted injuries, but a post-mortem found he died from physical assault. Last year, Justice Kavedza denied the accused bail, citing risks of witness interference and overwhelming public interest.  

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Albert Ojwang Murder Trial Blogger Albert Ojwang OCS Samson Taalam Justice Diana Kavedza
.

Latest Stories

Court sets hearing dates for Ojwang' murder trial
Court sets hearing dates for Ojwang' murder trial
Courts
By Nancy Gitonga
11 mins ago
Vihiga governor grilled over Sh5m for house party
Politics
By Edwin Nyarangi
55 mins ago
Mathira MP Wamumbi responds to allegations in Othaya church attack
Politics
By Mate Tongola
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh1.9b shame: How poor planning, oversight gaps sank the Likoni floating bridge
By Bernard Sanga 6 hrs ago
Sh1.9b shame: How poor planning, oversight gaps sank the Likoni floating bridge
Why petitioner wants Ndii and Chigai jailed
By Nancy Gitonga 7 hrs ago
Why petitioner wants Ndii and Chigai jailed
More holes in payslip as new NSSF rates set to come into force
By Brian Ngugi 10 hrs ago
More holes in payslip as new NSSF rates set to come into force
The untouchable: Is power couple's hand in Gachagua's woes?
By Ndungu Gachane and Emmanuel Kipchumba 10 hrs ago
The untouchable: Is power couple's hand in Gachagua's woes?
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved