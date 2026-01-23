No merger took place; UDA says after court ruling on ANC

United Democratic Alliance Deputy Party, Issa Timamy at Bunge Tower, Nairobi on November 11, 2024[Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has dismissed reports that it merged with Amani National Congress (ANC), saying the dissolution of ANC was voluntary and legally binding.

In a statement dated January 23, UDA second deputy party leader Issa Timamy said Thursday’s High Court ruling reviving ANC was overtaken by events.

“Clearly, what was done was a voluntary dissolution by ANC members. The claim that ANC ‘merged’ with UDA is not factual,” Timamy said.

“Under the law, there was never a merger between the two parties. To state that the ‘merger’ has been declared unlawful is to create a fiction. You cannot nullify a decision that was never there in the first place.”

The ruling party maintains that ANC was officially dissolved through a gazette notice in March 2025, issued by then-Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu. Following the dissolution, UDA further claims that ANC’s assets were lawfully transferred to its party and former ANC members fully integrated under due process.

The High Court ruling, delivered yesterday by Judge Bahati Mwamuye, revived ANC, declaring its dissolution violated the party’s constitution.

Justice Mwamuye quashed the gazette notice and ordered the Registrar of Political Parties to record ANC as an active party. He also barred party officials from disposing of its assets.

“A declaration is hereby issued, that the convening of the special meeting of the National Delegates Congress, of the Amani National Congress, on 7 February 2025, all resolutions purportedly passed therein, including the resolution, to dissolve the party, and to transfer its assets and liabilities were conducted in violation of the Constitution of Kenya, 2010, the political parties act, and the registered Constitution of the Amani National Congress Party,” ruled Justice Mwamuye.

Timamy further noted that UDA recognises no parallel structure, competing claims, or legal ambiguity, insisting that the party remains focused on unity and the re-election of President William Ruto.