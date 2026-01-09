Justice Njoki Ndungu elected unopposed as commissioner to JSC

Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u elected to the Judicial Service Commission. [Courtesy]

Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu has been elected unopposed as a Commissioner to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025.

The election held on Friday, January 9, 2026, was presided over by Dr. Swalhah Yusuf, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer.

Justice Ndungu's election comes in compliance with the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which requires submission of a fresh nominee within 21 days of a vacancy occurring in the Commission.

Justice Ndungu, who has served as a Judge of the Supreme Court since June 2011, brings extensive experience in constitutional interpretation, gender justice, and equality jurisprudence to her new role.

She currently chairs the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee.

The election was conducted by members of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Dr Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Ndungu made a firm commitment to institutional integrity and judicial independence.

"I pledge to uphold the rule of law, strengthen accountability, enhance access to justice, and defend the independence of the Judiciary and the JSC," She said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in her congratulatory message, expressed confidence in Justice Ndungu’s ability to serve Kenyans.

"I have full faith in Justice Njoki Ndungu. Her dedication to justice and integrity is unmatched, and I am confident she will contribute immensely to the realization of social transformation through access to justice," Chief Justice Koome said.

She further challenged Kenyan citizens to take an active role in advancing justice.

"I urge all Kenyans to assume agency and champion justice for themselves and others, especially the vulnerable," the Chief Justice added.

Justice Ndungu replaces Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, a distinguished jurist whose career encompassed legal advocacy, judicial reform, and constitutional governance under Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

At the time of his death, following a prolonged illness, Justice Ibrahim held dual positions as a Supreme Court Judge and a JSC Commissioner, placing him at the center of the country's judicial governance.