×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands Daily
★★★★ - on Play Store
Read on the App
The Standard

Justice Njoki Ndungu elected unopposed as commissioner to JSC

By Nancy Gitonga | Jan. 9, 2026
Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u elected to the Judicial Service Commission. [Courtesy]

Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndungu has been elected unopposed as a Commissioner to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), filling the vacancy left by the late Justice Mohammed Kadhar Ibrahim, who passed away on December 17, 2025.

The election held on Friday, January 9, 2026, was presided over by Dr. Swalhah Yusuf, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Returning Officer. 

Justice Ndungu's election comes in compliance with the Judicial Service Act, 2011, which requires submission of a fresh nominee within 21 days of a vacancy occurring in the Commission.

Justice Ndungu, who has served as a Judge of the Supreme Court since June 2011, brings extensive experience in constitutional interpretation, gender justice, and equality jurisprudence to her new role. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

She currently chairs the Judiciary Committee on Elections and the Employee Protection and Inclusion Committee.

The election was conducted by members of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice Martha Koome, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, and Justices Dr Smokin Wanjala, Isaac Lenaola, and William Ouko.

In her acceptance speech, Justice Ndungu made a firm commitment to institutional integrity and judicial independence. 

"I pledge to uphold the rule of law, strengthen accountability, enhance access to justice, and defend the independence of the Judiciary and the JSC," She said.

Chief Justice Martha Koome, in her congratulatory message, expressed confidence in Justice Ndungu’s ability to serve Kenyans. 

 "I have full faith in Justice Njoki Ndungu. Her dedication to justice and integrity is unmatched, and I am confident she will contribute immensely to the realization of social transformation through access to justice," Chief Justice Koome said.

She further challenged Kenyan citizens to take an active role in advancing justice. 

"I urge all Kenyans to assume agency and champion justice for themselves and others, especially the vulnerable," the Chief Justice added.

Justice Ndungu replaces Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, a distinguished jurist whose career encompassed legal advocacy, judicial reform, and constitutional governance under Kenya's 2010 Constitution.

At the time of his death, following a prolonged illness, Justice Ibrahim held dual positions as a Supreme Court Judge and a JSC Commissioner, placing him at the center of the country's judicial governance.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Justice Njoki Ndung'u Justice Ibrahim Mohammed
.

Latest Stories

Part 2: Who are the 2025 KCSE top performers?
Part 2: Who are the 2025 KCSE top performers?
National
By Denis Omondi
19 mins ago
Counterfeit alcohol factory busted in Joska
Eastern
By Selina Mutua
31 mins ago
Sunshine schools, Moi Educational Centre post stellar results in 2025 KCSE exam
Nairobi
By Juliet Omelo
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Kenyans face pain at the pump as Trump targets Venezuela oil
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
Kenyans face pain at the pump as Trump targets Venezuela oil
Kenya braces for Sh45 billion hit as Trump abandons diplomatic hub
By Brian Ngugi 11 hrs ago
Kenya braces for Sh45 billion hit as Trump abandons diplomatic hub
Back to school: Grade 10 textbook printing to start after Sh5.64bn release
By Juliet Omelo 3 days ago
Back to school: Grade 10 textbook printing to start after Sh5.64bn release
Why Miraa remains in Kenya's drugs law years after being legalised
By Phares Mutembei 4 days ago
Why Miraa remains in Kenya's drugs law years after being legalised
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved