Search for survivors resumes after pause at collapsed South C building

By Okumu Modachi | Jan. 2, 2026
An excavator at the scene of the collapsed Multi-storey building in South C, Nairobi on January 2,2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Rescue efforts have resumed after about an hour of suspension at the collapsed building on Muhoho Avenue in South C, Nairobi. 

Earlier, the emergency search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed 16-story building was temporarily halted as a neighbouring building showed signs of instability.

According to Assistant Inspector General of Police, and Director of National Disaster Management Unit, Dr Dancun Ochieng', at least four people trapped in the building that was under construction, are feared dead, two of whom have been identified as security guards who were manning the site. 

The other two, according to witnesses, are suspected to be passersby who were caught in the tragedy that took place at about 4.30am. 

Speaking to the press, authorities said the initial collapse might have impacted the neighboring structure, knocking out critical support pillars and leaving it in a "delicate" state.

“The adjacent building was also affected because its pillars were knocked,” said the Head of Operations at the National Disaster Management, William Sifuna, at the scene.

 “We are trying to move members of the public away and control the ground so that we avoid more casualties.”

The Standard also observed that some parts of the walls of the adjacent building were damaged by the rubble of the collapsed building.


This is a developing story and is being updated…

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

.

.

The Standard
