Police hold husband after wife found murdered on Christmas Day

Police in Migori County are holding a 33-year-old man after his wife, a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer, was found dead in their home at Osingo area, Suna East Sub-County, in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Suna East Sub-County Police Commander Samuel Boit, who confirmed the incident, said the officer was found lying in a pool of blood with a deep cut wound on her forehead and signs that she may have been strangled.

The officer, who had reportedly just returned home from the barracks, is believed to have been attacked at around 1:00 a.m.

“She was lying on the ground beside the bed,” Mr Boit said.

According to police reports, the woman’s husband told officers that he went to the house, found the door open, and discovered his wife lying in a pool of blood, with her two mobile phones missing.

“The scene was processed and the husband was taken in for further investigations,” Boit said.

Investigations into the murder have since been launched, with police indicating that they are awaiting further forensic and investigative reports.

Mr Boit said the suspect is being held at Migori Police Station to assist investigators as they seek to establish the circumstances surrounding the officer’s death.