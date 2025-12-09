NTSA suspends licenses of 62 PSV drivers amid safety concerns

A bus from Tahmeed Bus Company's fleet. [Courtesy]

The National Transport and Safety Authority has suspended 62 Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers from six transport operators after a compliance assessment uncovered reckless driving, speeding and failure to meet operational standards.

Tahmeed Express Limited had the highest number at 23, followed by Latema Travellers Bus and Safari Company Limited with 13 and Meru Nissan Operators Sacco with 10.

Moline Prestige Services Shuttle Limited lost six drivers, MTrans Sacco Limited seven and Enabled Mashariki Investment Limited three.

The Authority announced the suspensions on Tuesday, December 9, saying the affected drivers must undergo mandatory re-testing before returning to the road.

"Our priority is ensuring that every driver possesses the requisite skills and competencies to safely operate on our roads," NTSA said, adding the move is corrective rather than punitive.

The crackdown comes as Kenya prepares for increased travel during the festive season, a period that historically records a spike in road accidents due to driver fatigue and lax enforcement.

NTSA has directed all affected operators to organise mandatory road safety training for their drivers and present selected vehicles for inspection.

The Authority said the suspensions are part of a wider strategy to strengthen road safety enforcement nationwide.

Road safety campaigners say non-compliance among PSVs remains one of the biggest contributors to fatal crashes.

The forthcoming re-testing exercise will determine which drivers regain their licenses, with NTSA saying only competent and compliant drivers will be cleared.

Several operators remain under scrutiny to ensure full compliance with vehicle and driver regulations.

"These actions highlight our firm and ongoing commitment to road safety, particularly during this festive period," the agency noted.

The Authority said collaboration with operators and the public is essential to reducing road incidents.