Ruto defends China ties amid US ally status concerns

President William Ruto speaking during the Presidential Private Sector Roundtable at Ole Sereni, on August 6, 2025. [PCS]

President William Ruto has defended close ties with China amid an onslaught from US Republican Senator Jim Risch over the undesired dalliance with an ‘enemy’.

Senator Risch has launched an initiative in the US Congress that might compel the Trump administration to strip Kenya of the Major Non-NATO Ally (MNNA) status conferred in June 2024 amid questions over Kenya’s loyalty to the US.

But, President Ruto insists that Kenya has looked East for trade reasons, and is purely looking for a market for its exports, something which China has provided.

“We have concluded the high-level conversation with China. They have agreed to a reciprocal arrangement between Kenya and China. They have agreed to remove all the tariffs on our tea, coffee, avocado, and other agricultural exports. That's a major breakthrough for us,” said Ruto during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday, August 6.

He added: “It’s partly why I have a bit of a problem with some of our friends, but it is what I must do for Kenya. It is in the best interest of Kenya that we get into this market. Some of our friends are complaining that we are doing too much trade with China."

According to the President, Kenya is seeking to address the trade imbalance with China, adding that similar trade talks were in the pipeline with other trading partners, including India, Turkey, and Canada.

“When I sat with President Xi, we had a very candid conversation. I told him that Kenya is importing Sh600 billion of products from China but only sending about five per cent of our exports there. That’s a serious trade imbalance...that’s why they have opened up their market for our agricultural products,” he said.

He spoke at the Presidential Private Sector Roundtable at Ole Sereni in Nairobi on Wednesday.

Yesterday, Senator Risch, who chairs the Foreign Relations Committee in the US Senate, began a process that will compel their government to review Kenya’s MNNA status.

Risch wants Kenya investigated for alleged links to US foes, including China, Russia, and Iran, as well as ties with extremist groups such as Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and Al-Shabaab in Somalia.

Further, the Idaho state senator expressed concern over deepening trade between Kenya and China, including Kenya’s participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, which has endeared China to many African nations.

Kenya was further accused of acting as a financial haven for people and organisations the US has designated as terrorists. The said individuals are based in South Sudan, Sudan, Uganda, and Somalia.