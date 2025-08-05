×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

How Ruto, master of political tricks, will make a leisurely return to State House in 2027

By Benedict Toroitich | Aug. 5, 2025
President William Ruto addresses residents after officially opening the Suswa Fresh Produce Market in Narok East Constituency on May 6, 2025. [File, Standard] 

President William Ruto knows all too well that if he isn’t careful, the united opposition could turn their ambitions into reality and unseat him from the coveted presidency. So, what is he doing? Is he sitting idly by, waiting to be knocked off by his rivals? Not at all. Behind closed doors, the strategy room is likely buzzing with high-level planning and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres. Politics is rarely about doing what’s 'right'; it’s a silent, calculated game of persuasion and power. For Dr Ruto to remain unchallenged in office, he must employ the sophisticated political lessons he has learned from Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 2027 presidential election will not be won on the basis of Mutahi Ngunyi’s “tyranny of numbers” alone, but rather on the cunning use of political tactics—a “tyranny of tricks.” The most skilled strategist and actor will prevail, and without a doubt, Ruto is that strategist, willing to work tirelessly to retain power by any means necessary.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

President William Ruto Kenya's Opposition 2027 Election Uhuru Kenyatta
.

Latest Stories

Rwanda strikes deal with US to resettle up to 250 migrants- report
Rwanda strikes deal with US to resettle up to 250 migrants- report
Africa
By Sharon Wanga and Agencies
16 mins ago
Homa Bay county sets up GBV recovery centres
Nyanza
By James Omoro
37 mins ago
Cash delays crippling county services, CoG CEO says
National
By Ronald Kipruto
42 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

How Ruto, master of political tricks, will make a leisurely return to State House in 2027
By Benedict Toroitich 2 hrs ago
How Ruto, master of political tricks, will make a leisurely return to State House in 2027
Jogoo house wars: Who's in charge?
By Lewis Nyaundi and Anne Musungu 8 hrs ago
Jogoo house wars: Who's in charge?
Can the President's wife sue him?
By David Ochami 8 hrs ago
Can the President's wife sue him?
How confusion in opposition guarantees Ruto's comeback
By Alexander Chagema 8 hrs ago
How confusion in opposition guarantees Ruto's comeback
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved