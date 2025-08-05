How Ruto, master of political tricks, will make a leisurely return to State House in 2027

President William Ruto addresses residents after officially opening the Suswa Fresh Produce Market in Narok East Constituency on May 6, 2025. [File, Standard]

President William Ruto knows all too well that if he isn’t careful, the united opposition could turn their ambitions into reality and unseat him from the coveted presidency. So, what is he doing? Is he sitting idly by, waiting to be knocked off by his rivals? Not at all. Behind closed doors, the strategy room is likely buzzing with high-level planning and behind-the-scenes manoeuvres. Politics is rarely about doing what’s 'right'; it’s a silent, calculated game of persuasion and power. For Dr Ruto to remain unchallenged in office, he must employ the sophisticated political lessons he has learned from Moi, Kibaki, and Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 2027 presidential election will not be won on the basis of Mutahi Ngunyi’s “tyranny of numbers” alone, but rather on the cunning use of political tactics—a “tyranny of tricks.” The most skilled strategist and actor will prevail, and without a doubt, Ruto is that strategist, willing to work tirelessly to retain power by any means necessary.