Who's in charge? Turf wars rock education sector as CS Ogamba, PSs lock horns

Education CS Julius Ogamba, Basic Education PS Julius Bitok and University Education PS Beatrice Inyangala seem to be pulling in different directions. [Photos/StandardTeam]

Education sector is sinking in deep maze of confusion as the top leadership - Cabinet Secretary and his two Principal Secretaries - speak at cross purpose.

Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba appears increasingly sidelined by his two Principal Secretaries, in the ensuing quiet power struggle playing out at the Ministry of Education.