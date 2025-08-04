Two term? William Ruto's plan to split opposition and retain power in 2027

United opposition led by Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during a press briefing in Nairobi on 31st July 2025. (Collins Oduor, Standard)

Kenya’s Opposition is facing a major test of unity ahead of the 2027 General Election, amid reports that President William Ruto has devised a strategic plan to divide and weaken it in his bid to retain power.

The government, through its allies, has reportedly initiated efforts to woo Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, promising him the position of Deputy President in 2027 should he cross over to Ruto’s camp.