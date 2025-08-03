Harambee Stars stun DR Congo to kick off CHAN debut with a win

Austin Odhiambo celebrates at Kasarani stadium after Harambee Stars scores goal in first half.[ Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Harambee Stars kicked off their 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) campaign on the front foot after narrowly edging out DR Congo 1-0 in an entertaining opening Group A match played at the MISC Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Austine ‘Rolls Royce’ Odhiambo scored the winner in the dying minutes of the first half to hand Kenya a historic win as they debuted in the month-long CHAN tournament co-hosted by Tanzania and Uganda.

DR Congo begun the match brightly after dominating the opening 15 minutes where they scored a goal that was ruled out and made five shots on target with the hosts failing to register any attempt going forward.

GOAL for KENYA! Celebrations after Austin Odhiambo "Rolls Royce" scores goal



Video by Robert Abong'o. pic.twitter.com/EvIHKfLSwg — The Standard Digital (@StandardKenya) August 3, 2025

Congo thought they had taken the lead in the fifth minute when Jefte Kitambala beat Byrne Omondi in goal for Kenya with a low shot only for the center referee to rule out the early goal.

After intervention from the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officer Dahane Beida, South African center referee Jelly Chavani scrapped the smile from hundreds of DR Congo fans when he ruled out the goal due to a foul on Harambee Stars captain Abud Omar.

Chavani found Congo midfielder Agee Basiala culpable of tripping Omar at the edge of the box, a foul that enabled Kitambala to score from the loose ball.

In the 15th minute, Congo should have taken the lead again when Katumbwe Mokonzi found himself unmarked inside the box but could only send his header wide with Stars’ goalkeeper Omondi beaten.

Moments later, Mokonzi fouled Sakari from the same spot of the opposite direction, however, captain Omar sent the free kick wide to the disappointment of the thousand Kenyan fans.

In the 28th minute, Kenya had the best chance of the half when former FKF Premier League MVP Austine Odhiambo collected the ball from the edge of the box before releasing Masud Juma who failed to beat Congo goalkeeper Brudel Liyongo one on one.

Unmarked from the right wing, Juma’s low shot was cleared by a Liyongo’s feet, as the resultant rebound was cleared from danger.

Sakari who had been enjoying freedom from the right wing delivered a dangerous cross in the 37th minute only for a charging Ryan Ogam to miss.

Two minutes into added time, versatile Gor Mahia attacking midfielder Odhiambo lifted the thousands of fans at Kasarani off their feet when he rounded off Ntambwe Kalonji before beating Liyongo in goal with a low shot to give Kenya a deserved 1-0 lead.

Two minutes later, Alphonce Omija displayed awareness at the back when he cleared the ball off the line when Ntambwe shot at the empty goal from a fumbled corner set piece that had left Stars’ shot stopper Omondi yards away from his territory.

In the final half, it was a balanced attacking display from the two sides. However, Kenya had the clearest chances compared to the Congolese off target long balls.

Omondi was called to action at the hour mark when he showed courage to jump at the feet of an unmarked Helton Kayembe who had the goal at his mercy from a resultant corner set piece.

Goal scorer Odhiambo who was enjoying midfield freedom released second half substitute Stanley Omondi with a fine through pass from the midfield but the super sub disappointed the whole of Kasarani when he sent his one on one attempt wide with Liyongo off the goal line.