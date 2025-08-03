Raila allies call for shift to 'consensus democracy' sparks a political storm

The call for a national “conclave” and emerging agitation for a government based on consensus democracy has generated another round of controversy in political circles.
It has been likened to the broad-based government agreement between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which critics argue is a violation of the Constitution.
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted