Raila allies call for shift to 'consensus democracy' sparks a political storm

ODM leader Raila Odinga and Secretary General Edwin Sifuna after the ODM Central Committee meeting in Nairobi, on July 29, 2025 where they reaffirmed support for President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza government. [Collins Oduor, Standard]

The call for a national “conclave” and emerging agitation for a government based on consensus democracy has generated another round of controversy in political circles.

It has been likened to the broad-based government agreement between President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, which critics argue is a violation of the Constitution.