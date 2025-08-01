×
Duale threatens citizenship revocation, deportation of Mishra over organ trafficking

By Denis Omondi | Aug. 1, 2025
Mediheal Hospital chairman Dr Swarup Mishra who is facing accusations of organ trafficking. [File, Standard]

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has warned that the government may revoke the Kenyan citizenship of Mediheal Hospital founder Swarup Mishra and deport him, following findings from a task force investigating alleged kidney trafficking.

Duale, speaking on Friday in Uasin Gishu County, said the former Kesses Member of Parliament, who is originally from India, is potentially linked to a suspected organ trafficking ring. 

He further indicated that health facilities associated with Mishra could be shut down.

“You cannot come to our country 20 years ago, with a bag, you make money selling our organs, become an MP, develop a culture of impunity, hire lawyers, and still attempt to intimidate us,” he said. 

“If it means us revoking that citizenship, which is not by birth, we will do it. We will close your hospitals and deport you. We will use the Citizenship and Immigration Act. Parliament can recommend that,” he added. 

The Health CS claimed there is credible evidence showing that Mishra facilitated unethical kidney transplants, including the commercial sale of organs harvested from young, vulnerable individuals for minimal compensation.

“We have young people whose kidneys were removed. Some of them have disappeared. We have evidence. Some of them were paid,” Duale stated, adding, “The matter of organ harvesting is very serious in Kenya, and internationally.”

Mishra and the Mediheal Group of Hospitals are at the center of an ongoing investigation into alleged organ trafficking and “transplant tourism,” with a recent report pointing to potential criminal activity that warrants further investigation.

The health minister also accused the hospital of fraudulently billing the government for services rendered to foreign patients.

He said he has petitioned both the National Assembly and the Senate to summon him and members of the task force he appointed to present findings on the scandal.

He also cautioned local administrators against being influenced by Mishra, whom he accused of attempting to use his status and wealth to obstruct the investigation.

Despite the mounting allegations, Mishra has maintained his innocence and repeatedly denied any involvement in organ trafficking.

